Are you interested in a career with high growth potential and above-average starting salaries? Livingstone College has announced the launch of its biomanufacturing training program. This program offers an exclusive opportunity for residents of the Rowan-Salisbury community and beyond to enter the booming world of biomanufacturing — and it’s completely free, thanks to funding from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.

No experience? No problem. To qualify, you’ll need only a high school diploma or GED. Through a blend of online modules and hands-on training sessions, you’ll acquire the essential skills needed to thrive in this dynamic field. Upon finishing the program, participants will earn both a certificate of achievement and an Advanced Biomanufacturing Certificate. Mark your calendars for the inaugural in-person course, scheduled from July 15-26. The sessions will run daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and take place on the campus of Livingstone College, located at 701 W Monroe St. in Salisbury.

If you are ready to jumpstart your career in biomanufacturing, secure your spot on the summer registration list now: Biomanufacturing Training Registration. For further information, reach out to Dr. Jo-Sette Wilkes at biotraining@livingstone.edu.

There are only 12 slots available, so act fast. Priority will be given to North Carolina residents. Once registration is full, you will automatically be added to the waitlist. Go to https://www.ncbiotech.org/accelerateNC for more information about the HBCU/HAIU coalition led by North Carolina Central University’s Biomanufacturing Research Institute and Technology Enterprise (BRITE).

Read more at: https://www.salisburypost.com/2024/05/02/livingstone-college-offers-free-biomanufacturing-training-a-pathway-to-a-rewarding-career/