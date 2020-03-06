What’s cooking with Chef Jordan

https://www.wbtv.com/video/2020/02/29/chef-jordan-walker/

Congratulations to Jordan Walker, a 2019 Livingstone College Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management graduate, on his Feb. 29 appearance on WBTV for a cooking segment, where he prepared a shrimp coconut rice bowl. Click on link above to watch segment.



The following article is reprinted from the 2019-2020 edition of the Livingstone College President’s Report, which featured Chef Jordan.

Student becoming the ‘big cheese’ in culinary arts

If it wasn’t for the white chef jacket, his mad skills in the kitchen would be unassuming.

He looks like a typical college student and shares the same highs and woes of such, but when he speaks culinary, his distinction and passion breaks open and spills out like a poached egg.

In his senior year at Livingstone College, Jordan Walker is a chef by every sense of the word. On many occasions, he is preparing meals whether for a private event or public gathering. His Instagram posts are littered with culinary creations from peach herb fried chicken and vegan chili to lasagna stuffed shells and double chocolate oreo cupcakes. (They look as good as they sound. Follow him @chefjordanlwalker on IG).

Walker earned his associate’s degree in culinary arts from the Livingstone College School of Hospitality Management and Culinary Arts, and will graduate in December with a bachelor’s degree in hospitality management. He was a part of the second class of the Culinary Arts School, which opened in 2012.

He is an active member of the American Culinary Federation (ACF)and serves as the liaison between Livingstone and the ACF, which is the premier professional chefs’ organization in North America.

The Shelby native is making a name for himself in the culinary world at such a young age. This summer, as fate would have it, he was selected to be a celebrity chef for an event sponsored by Live Free Magazine of Greensboro due to another chef having to cancel. Someone recommended Walker due to this social media popularity.

He literally had less than 24 hours to prepare, getting the invitation on June 7 with the event being the next day. He h-d to quickly assemble a menu with precise instructions on what ingredients to use, which had to be North Carolina-based products.

“I had no earthly idea what I was going to cook,” he said. “I met with them at 3 o’clock on a Friday and had to start preparing the meal at 4 o’clock the next day.”

Walker decided on a backyard picnic theme and was accompanied by a camera man as he went grocery shopping. Some items were provided by a local farm.

By dinnertime on that Saturday, Walker had prepared a meal for 30 people at the African American Self House in Cherryville, demonstrating his cooking skills to onlookers.

His four course menu included: mixed chilled honey berry soup with corn ricotta cheese (soup); everyday garden salad with oregano and kale blend with bacon-fig vinaigrette (appetizer); honey barbecue chili chicken and waffle cornbread with chardonnay fried green beans and mashed sweet potatoes (entrée); and peanut butter honey coconut truffles with chocolate drizzle (dessert).

“The experience was good. I really loved it. It made me feel like a real bona fide chef,” he said.

Becoming a chef wasn’t on the mind of Walker when he enrolled at Livingstone College. He intended to major in criminal justice and theater arts, but one day he came across Vivian Ray, the first director of the Culinary Arts School, who convinced him to change his major.

He’s glad he did. Since working in culinary arts, his life has shifted momentum and offered him many opportunities to touch the lives of others. He has volunteered at Washington Elementary School in Shelby, where he went as a child, assisting with the school’s garden club and nutritional program. He speaks to classes and gets dirty with the kids in planting the garden. He is also working with the school on a grant for a virtual garden that promotes youth sustainability through gardening.

He is employed as a grill cook at the Peninsula Yacht Club and has even been approached by an African-American film company about doing a cooking show to bring awareness to helping youth learn about nutrition.

Walker credits his home life for instilling in him a love for cooking. “I grew up around a family that loved to cook. From a young age, I thought culinary arts was the international language of all human beings because everyone eats. Food brings us together and is a reason to travel,” he said.

While his love of cooking is innate, a few mentors have helped to prime his gift. Chef Lion Hughes, executive chef for a group of private country clubs; and Chef Karrell Darden, former culinary professor at the Livingstone, are among his mentors, who have referred to him as a “pioneer chef of his generation,” he said.

In fact, once he graduates in December, he will be heading to Japan to work with Chef Darden to teach at a cooking school on a military base there. “Japanese is my favorite cuisine. I can do quite a few original Japanese dishes.”

His goal is to learn African cuisine and one day work in Africa.

Walker said he’s trying to get used to all of the attention and the accolades, especially the part about being a pioneer.

Livingstone’s School of Hospitality Management and Culinary Arts “has shaped me into who I am. I really love the program. I love my HBCU (historically black college or university),” he said.

“All my childhood, I stayed in trouble. I was hyper and bored. I want to be an example of coming from nothing and from an alternative school. I want to show that you don’t have to repeat the cycle of hurt that goes on in a community,” he said.

After the celebrity chef event, Walker said he reflected over that experience.

“I had to sit and let this soak in. I’m just Jordan and people see me as this chef who’s going somewhere.”

And if his past experience is any indicator, he is going somewhere: to command his place in a global society, which is Livingstone College’s mission.