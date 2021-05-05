We won again in the Home Depot Retool Your School Program $30,000 will be used for podcast cafe and game room

Livingstone College has won $30,000 in the Home Depot’s Retool Your School Program, which will be used to build a podcast café and upgrade its game room.

The Home Depot Retool Your School Program strives to give back to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) what they have so generously given to their communities: a strong foundation, renewed purpose and distinctive character.

Livingstone will use its $30,000 to repurpose its existing game room, located on the first floor of the Walls Center, into a Podcast Café and Game Room that would benefit students and serve the community.

Click here to read more: https://livingstone.edu/lc-wins-30k-for-podcast-cafe/