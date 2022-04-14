Waffle House to hold seminar on campus

Throughout the month of April, Waffle House Inc. is hosting a series of business leadership and branding seminars with students of Historically Black Colleges and Universities in North Carolina. Headlining the seminars’ panel discussions will be Waffle House’s vice president of public relations and area senior operations leaders, Njeri Boss.

Livingstone College will host the Waffle House seminar and panel discussion on Saturday, April 23, from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Little Tubman Theater located on campus. Of the college tours, Livingstone is the only stop that will include Waffle House’s CEO Walt Ehmer as special guest.

Waffle House Inc., headquartered in Norcross, Georgia, is sponsoring the sessions with North Carolina-based HBCU Matters and Black Business Ink magazines.

“Over the years, Waffle House has developed ongoing relationships with several HBCUs in North Carolina. These seminars will provide an opportunity to establish an even deeper connection with the students, while providing them essential knowledge and information they’ll need on entering the workforce,” Boss said. “We are excited to partner with HBCU Matters and Black Business Ink magazines for this opportunity to discuss professional development topics such as business leadership with HBCU students in North Carolina, where Waffle House employs several HBCU graduates in its management ranks.”

“We are extremely excited about executives from Waffle House visiting our campus to share professional, sage career advice with our students. This opportunity offers a personal connection with corporate executives to better prepare our students to enter the workplace poised and ready to perform,” said Livingstone President Dr. Jimmy R. Jenkins, Sr. “Kudos also to Richard Williams of HBCU Matters and Black Business Ink magazines for facilitating these meetings.”

In addition to Boss, other presenters at the seminar will include Carla Banks, communications and marketing director for the City of Greensboro; Daniel L. Thompson, Grand Master of the N.C. Prince Hall Masonic Grand Lodge; and Laurie D. Willis, associate director of news & communications at Wake Forest University. Livingstone College SGA President Justin Wade is also on the program.

The first session kicked off at Winston-Salem State University on April 2 and included students from the area’s three HBCUs: Bennett College, North Carolina A&T State University and WSSU. The Livingstone session will also include students from Johnson C. Smith University, but students from surrounding colleges and universities also can register to attend.

Williams, who publishes the co-sponsoring magazines, said, “As an HBCU graduate and a former WSSU faculty member, I recognize the value of students having access to information and resources that’ll be beneficial as they entertain career decisions. We are grateful to the North Carolina HBCUs that are partnering with us by opening their campuses to ensure these successful business leaders can share knowledge and expertise with the students.”

Students can register for the seminar at http://hbcumattersmagazine.com/registration on a first-come, first-served basis. Space is limited. Attendance is free, but registration is required. Refreshments will be served.

For more information, email livingstone1879@gmail.com.

About Waffle House, Inc.

Waffle House® restaurants have been a mainstay for American dining since the first restaurant opened in Georgia just outside Atlanta, near Avondale Estates, in 1955. Today the Waffle House system, headquartered in Norcross, Georgia, operates 1,950 restaurants in 25 states. Most of the restaurants are located in the south, where the chain has become a cultural icon. Restaurants also can be found as far north as Ohio, as far south as Florida, as far east as Pennsylvania, and as far west as Arizona.

About Black Business Media, LLC

Since 2003, Black Business Media LLC has published the monthly magazine Black Business Ink, which focuses on Black entrepreneurs, business leaders, and community influencers impacting the present and shaping the future. In 2020, the company launched HBCU Matters magazine, a biannual publication that honors the legacies that HBCUs have created over the past 150 years and the legacies that are being created today. Both magazines are based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.