SALISBURY – What would have been a bevy of Blue Bears congregating at 701 W. Monroe Street this weekend for Livingstone College’s annual homecoming is now – like most events mid-COVID – a virtual experience.

Livingstone will host a virtual homecoming Oct. 8-10 on a screen near you. The event is being sponsored by the Office of Alumni Affairs and will include as much fun as one can have virtually.

Under the theme, “Homecoming Reimagined – The Virtual Experience,” there is something for everyone from young alumni to the young at heart, from rocking the vote to rocking the beat, from praise and worship to a hat parade.

And at the center of each virtual engagement experience is the opportunity to give to support Livingstone College.

“All of the events are free, and with the absence of hotel costs and cover charges for in-person events, this is the perfect opportunity for alumni and friends to give like they have never done before,” said Livingstone President Dr. Jimmy R. Jenkins, Sr.

Vincia Benjamin Miller, Livingstone’s director of alumni affairs, said it was important to continue to keep Livingstone’s alumni and friends engaged this homecoming weekend despite not having in-person events or a football season.

“It was also an opportune time to raise awareness about this upcoming election and the importance of voting,” she said.

A complete lineup of homecoming events and Zoom links can be found on the college’s website at www.livingstone.edu under the Alumni Affairs tab, or by visiting our official Livingstone College Facebook page.

Highlights of the virtual homecoming are listed below:

Thursday

• Alumni Sip and Chat, sponsored by the Livingstone College National Alumni Association (LCNAA) via Zoom.

Friday

• I Love My HBCU Alumni Day Part at 2 p.m. via the college radio station’s YouTube channel, WLJZ 107.1 FM

• Prayer Meeting Choir Meet and Greet at 7 p.m. Contact Rosalind Mitchell for more information at (704) 216-5809 or email rmitchell@livingstone.edu

• LC Rock the Vote Virtual Party from 7-9 p.m. on WLJZ’s YouTube channel.

Saturday

• UNCF Women in History Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. via Zoom. Contact Deborah Johnson at (704) 216-6118 for more information. Hat parade participants should email photos to lcuncf@gmail.com. Deadline is Oct. 7.

• Alumni Football Virtual Reunion from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. via Zoom, featuring head football coach Sean Gilbert, Athletic Director Lamonte Massie-Sampson, and Chief Operating Officer Dr. Anthony J. Davis.

• Battle of the Decades Live Day of Giving/Telethon via WLJZ YouTube channel from noon until 4 p.m. Numbers to call include (704) 216-6950, (704) 216-6118, (704) 216-6009 and (704) 216-6962, or you can give by visiting www.livingstone.edu/give or drop off donations at the Walls Center, 800 West Thomas Street.

• The Black and Blue Virtual Ball will begin at 8 via WLJZ YouTube channel featuring Sumthin 4 Tha People band.

“When Blue Bears come together, whether face-to-face or in person, we have a good time,” Miller said. “We look forward to seeing you all online as we celebrate homecoming – reimagined.”