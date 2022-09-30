Updated: Livingstone moves to remote on Friday

Due to Tropical Storm Ian approaching our area, Livingstone College is erring on the side of caution and moving to remote campus operations. Faculty, staff and students should govern themselves accordingly. Please be smart, be safe and be sensible, said Dr. Anthony J. Davis, 13th president of Livingstone College.

Please be advised of the following:

All Evening and Weekend classes on Saturday will be remote.

In case of power outages, students will be directed to remain in their residence halls.

The cafeteria will operate on a brunch schedule beginning Friday until further notice.

Any student leaving campus to return home should notify his/her residence hall director so that the college can keep an account of all students.

All students are strongly urged to charge their laptops, cell phones and other electronic devices to ensure continuity throughout the storm, and to put those devices in power-saving mode.

Stay up to date on campus operations via our website at www.livingstone.edu, on our official social media pages on Facebook and Instagram, and through our emergency alert system.