Tree-lighting, concert is Thursday

Livingstone College will officially kick off the holiday season with a special tree-lighting ceremony and Christmas concert on Thursday, Dec. 1.

The evening will begin with the lighting of the Christmas tree and iconic Blue Bear statue on the historic front lawn at 5:30 p.m. The Concert Choir will render selections as well as Livingstone’s own, Theresa Moore-Mitchell, who will sing an operatic version of a popular Christmas hymn.

Hot cocoa, coffee and pastries will be served.

Following the tree-lighting, attendees are encouraged to attend a Christmas concert with selections by the Gospel Choir, led by Pastor Christopher Gray; the band led by director Anthony Jones, and other groups.

There could be a surprise performance by Livingstone’s version of the Temptations, singing “Silent Night.”

“As a minister and president of a private, historically black college founded by the A.M.E. Zion Church, celebrating Christmas and the birth of Jesus is paramount,” said Livingstone President Dr. Anthony J. Davis. “While the world may appear bleak, our hope resides in the faith of what this season means. Gathering together to sing carols and fellowship helps to spread good holiday cheer. We hope our friends will join us.”

Davis, who was named Livingstone’s 13th president effective Oct. 1, is big on holidays. For Thanksgiving, he and his family sponsored holiday baskets for the entire faculty and staff of Livingstone that included a turkey with fresh vegetables and produce.

About Livingstone College

Livingstone College is a private historically black college that is secured by a strong commitment to quality instruction, academic excellence and student success. Through a Christian-based environment suitable for holistic learning, Livingstone provides excellent business, liberal arts, STEAM, teacher education and workforce development programs for students from all ethnic backgrounds designed to promote lifelong learning, and to develop student potential for leadership and service to a global community. For more information, visit www.livingstone.edu.