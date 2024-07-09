The Connecticut State Conference of NAACP honored Dr. Anthony J. Davis as one of its 100 Most Influential Blacks in Connecticut

On June 29th, Dr. Anthony J. Davis, president of Livingstone College, was honored as one of Connecticut State NAACP’s 100 most influential blacks. The conference recognized Dr. Davis for his exemplary leadership, achievements, and outstanding contributions to promoting the mission and vision of the NAACP within the community. The award was presented to Dr. Davis by Mr. Scot Esdaile, State President and NAACP National Board Member.

For information about the event, please visit the NAACP Connecticut State Conference website at ctnaacp.org.

