Urgent Livingstone College
Quarantine Announcement
Electrical outages were experienced this morning across some areas on campus. Duke Energy is on site working to resolve them. As power was restored to the Hood Building, smoke was detected and firefighters are on the scene. Everyone has been safely evacuated from the building.