Student succumbs to COVID

OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT

Nov. 19, 2020

To the entire Livingstone College family,

Our hearts were saddened when we learned that Jamesha Waddell, 23, a senior, departed this life earlier this morning. Jamesha left our campus on September 19, 2020, and was self-isolating at home due to the COVID-19 virus. While isolating at home, Jamesha’s condition worsened, and she required hospitalization and intensive care. This morning, her spirit transitioned due to complications related to the COVID-19 virus.

Our prayers and heartfelt condolences are extended to the Waddell family and her loved ones during this very difficult time. However, we should be reminded that earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot heal. We are in communication with the family and will keep you posted as information becomes available.

Students in need of grief counseling may contact Rhonda Flowers-Corpening, our mental health counselor, at (704) 216-6990.

As our student body prepares to depart from campus next week for winter break, we strongly urge everyone to remain vigilant in mitigating the spread of this virus by wearing a mask, social distancing and washing your hands frequently.

May God give us all strength and courage during this difficult time.

Jimmy R. Jenkins Sr., Ph.D.

President

