Student Onboarding in Residence Halls

Livingstone is looking forward to receiving Blue Bears on the campus of Livingstone College. We want to provide you with information to make your move-in experience as pleasant and stress-free as possible. Our priority is keeping students safe and healthy in their residence facility. We will observe the CDC guidelines for physical distancing, face coverings, hand washing, and enhanced cleaning of our facilities, as much as possible and with proper regard to safety.

We have developed an onboarding Move-In Plan which consist of the following:

September 1-2

Residence assistants and student government leaders.

Residence Assistants must move in by 2pm.

Student Government Leaders begin move in at 2PM.

September 4.

All in state New Students (Freshman, transfer, readmit)

A-M move in between the hours of 8:00am – 12:00pm

N-Z move in between the hours of 1:00-pm – 5:00pm

September 5.

All out state New Students (Freshman, transfer, readmit)

A-M move in between the hours of 8:00am – 12:00pm

N-Z move in between the hours of 1:00-pm – 5:00pm

September 8.

All in state Upper Classmen

A-M move in between the hours of 8:00am – 12:00pm

N-Z move in between the hours of 1:00-pm – 5:00pm

September 9.

All out state Upper Classmen

A-M move in between the hours of 8:00am – 12:00pm

N-Z move in between the hours of 1:00-pm – 5:00pm