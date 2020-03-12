Student activities canceled due to coronavirus

SALISBURY – Livingstone College announced Thursday it is canceling all student activities and sporting events until further notice due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Student activities affected by the protocol include an upcoming Student Probate Show, Student Government Association candidates’ forum and the ever popular Mister and Miss Livingstone Pageant, which could be rescheduled for the fall.

Dr. Orlando Lewis, vice president of Student Affairs, said SGA candidates will conduct “soft campaigns” via social media and flyers to relay their platforms rather than meet for an assembly.

All Livingstone softball, volleyball, tennis and golf games are suspended until further notice, as well as the school’s basketball and flag football intramural programs.

Spring Open House, scheduled for April 4, has also been canceled. The college will contact those high school students who were registered with an alternate plan of introducing them to campus life.

Livingstone students returned from spring break on March 9. There are no cases of the coronavirus on the campus of the college or in Rowan County as of the date of this news release.

Classes are operating on normal schedules, but the college’s emergency response team is closely monitoring the progress of the virus and will reevaluate its protocol daily to ensure the best health practices are in place for its students, faculty and staff.

In case the progression of the coronavirus forces the college to operate off campus, the Division of Academic Affairs has prepared a remote teaching plan of action to ensure students successfully complete the 2020 spring semester, said Dr. Kelli V. Randall, vice president of Academic Affairs.

“Information related to this pandemic is rapidly evolving, so we will be vigilant and make the necessary adjustments to our emergency response protocols,” said Livingstone President Dr. Jimmy R. Jenkins, Sr. “We have 28 more days of class instruction left. While we hope for the best, we are preparing for possible interruptions in our normal schedule.”

Visit the college’s website at www.livingstone.edu and our Facebook page, @Livingstone1879, for up-to-date information regarding the coronavirus’ effect on college operations.

