STEM makes magazine cover story

SALISBURY – It’s a new day for STEM at Livingstone College. The opening of the new F. George Shipman Science Annex that features an immersion theatre and the college’s recent acquisition of a unique research instrument has set it apart from its peer institutions.

So much so that the April edition of Salisbury the Magazine featured the college’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) program on its front cover. Specifically, the cover photo features freshman Sydney McDonald and international student Eve Beyan of Liberia, West Africa.

The feature story focuses on Dr. Dawn McNair’s influence on the science program at Livingstone and her vision of exposing students to more extensive and in depth research projects, and the progress the college has made thus far.

McNair is the dean of math and science and associate vice president of research at Livingstone College. She earned the latter title after securing a $2.2 million grant from the National Science Foundation, the largest in the college’s history.

Part of that money was used to purchase the liquid chromatography mass spectrometer (LCMS). The instrument is typically reserved for schools with doctoral students and highly active research projects, but Livingstone College was able to secure it. In the article, McNair says it is an “anomaly” to see this equipment in a school that serves only undergraduate science majors.

Livingstone is making the equipment available to high school teachers and local law enforcement, since it can also be used for forensics.

McNair also talks about the coveted White Coat Scholar program she introduced upon her arrival at the college.

“Our STEM program is emerging and competitive as we elevate our profile in the higher education ecosystem,” said Livingstone’s 13th President Dr. Anthony J. Davis. “Our students are now seeing themselves in STEM roles and in graduate schools that they didn’t’ think was possible before because of the exposure and the experiences they are earning at Livingstone.”

To read the complete article, click the link below or visit www.Salisburythemagazine.com and click on “Issues.”

https://salisburythemagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/2023/03/April-2023-STM.pdf

Open House is Saturday

While the immersion theatre is intended to offer students a virtual reality experience in human anatomy, astronomy and earth science, it will be used this Saturday during open house to show two 30-minute 3D feature films.

The STEM Open House is Saturday, April 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the F. George Shipman Science Annex on the campus of Livingstone College, 701 W. Monroe Street. The drop-in event will feature the two films and science demonstrations. Parents or guardians can also sign up their children for the free STEM summer camp during the program.

