Livingstone College is hosting a STEM Open House for kids this Saturday. The drop-in event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the F. George Shipman Science Annex. Parents or guardians can sign up their children for a FREE STEM summer camp during the program.

Two 30-minute feature films will be shown in the immersion theatre and there will be science demos as well. Show up and get STEMulated!