Statement on viral ‘stunt’ video

Livingstone President Dr. Anthony J. Davis:

Recently, Livingstone College went viral on social media, though I’m not happy with how we went viral. Two of our student-athletes participated in horseplay that was very dangerous. However, no one was injured as a result of the incident. We have disciplined those who participated in this act of horseplay consistent with our student handbook and our student code of conduct. We are moving forward from this incident and using this as a teaching moment to ensure that other student-athletes do not engage in this kind of behavior. I want to thank you all for your support as we continue what we do: Having students graduate from Livingstone College with the capacity to compete and contribute in a global context with confidence and competence.