Seven LC students working the Super Bowl

Seven Livingstone College students are getting the experience of a lifetime this weekend at Super Bowl LVI in sunny Los Angeles, Calif.

The students were selected to be a part of the Super Bowl Experience, which is a program designed for students to teach the business side of sports and to offer insight on what it’s like to run a major sporting event.

This is the third year that Livingstone has participated in the program, which requires an extensive application process, under the leadership of Dr. Charles Crowley, associate professor and department chair of sport management, hospitality management and culinary arts.

Students have to complete application packets and background checks, and conduct online customer service training. They each received official Super Bowl credentials along paraphernalia.

Students attending are Alexandria Boyd, a senior, majoring in culinary arts and hospitality management; Cesar Cordova, Darius Mosley and Tryrone Decamp, all senior sport management majors; and Zacharius Lewis and Ashleigh Clark.

“I’m looking forward to going to the Super Bowl, making connection and meeting people,” Cordova said, whose career aspiration is to become a high school athletic director.

Mosley said he hopes the experience will bolster his resume as he pursues becoming a physical therapist; while Decamp said he is looking forward to sharing the experience with his family and friends.

Except for Cordova, it will be the students’ first trip to California. And another exception for Cordova is that of the students interviewed, he is the only one going for the underdogs – the Cincinnati Bengals, as they take on the Los Angeles Rams.

Crowley said it is his goal to ensure that Livingstone College sport management students take advantage of these types of programs to gain the necessary experience to succeed.

“I’m determined,” Crowley said. “We’ve got to change our mindset and our expectations. We are thinking bigger.”