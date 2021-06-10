Seeking nominees for ’40 under 40′

SALISBURY – The Livingstone College Office of Alumni Affairs is looking for a few exceptional men and women – under the age of 40.

Livingstone will hold its inaugural “Forty Under 40” recognition program this fall and is seeking nominations for the society that highlights young, successful alumni.

The deadline to nominate an honoree is by 11:59 p.m. on June 18, EST. In order to qualify, nominees must be an alumnus of Livingstone College and under age 40 on Oct. 7, 2021.

“The Forty under 40 Society recognizes young alumni who have made significant contributions in their careers, community, the nation or the world,” said Vincia Benjamin Miller, director of Alumni Affairs. “Among Livingstone alumni are many examples of young professionals who are making strides in their respective fields and we are looking forward to honoring them.”

Once nominated, the nominee will be sent a link and required to complete the full application process, and must submit a resume and two short essays regarding their career and educational achievements and community involvement.

A committee of judges will review each application with scores based 50 percent on career and education, and 50 percent on community involvement.

Finalists will be announced on July 16 with the 40 honorees being recognized at an Alumni Ball on Oct. 7 during Livingstone’s homecoming week.

Anyone can nominate an alumnus under the age of 40. Click here to get started: Forty under 40 nomination form.

For more details on nomination rules, click here: Nomination rules for Forty under 40 Society; or email the Office of Alumni Affairs at vmiller@livingstone.edu.