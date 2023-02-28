Renarde Earl is new VP of public safety

SALISBURY – Dr. Anthony J. Davis, the 13th president of Livingstone College, has named Renarde D. Earl as vice president of public safety and chief of police for the college.

Earl, a criminal justice major and graduate of N.C. Central University in Durham, has an extensive career in law enforcement, particularly at the higher education level.

He most recently retired from Fayetteville State University as associate vice chancellor for police/public safety and chief of police, where he served for four years.

Prior to that, Earl was chief/director of campus police and public safety at Forsyth Technical Community College in Winston-Salem for nearly 15 years.

He has also served as a police sergeant at Wake Forest University Police Department in Winston-Salem and as a police officer for the City of Winston-Salem.

Among his education and leadership training, he has completed the civilian response to active shooter events instructor course; the valor executive leadership matchbook virtual training; leadership for the law enforcement executive; and is a graduate of Leadership Winston-Salem and the West Point Leadership Program.

Earl is a member of the American Society for Industrial Security; a former member of the N.C. Association of Chiefs of Police; and a former member of the National Association of Campus Safety Administrators; among a slew of other credentials.

“I am excited about joining Livingstone College as the new VP of Public Safety and Chief of Police,” Earl said. “I look forward to working with the entire campus community to create an environment where all students, faculty, staff and visitors are and feel safe.”

A safe campus requires everyone’s participation, he said.

“As I begin, I will be reviewing staffing, policies and procedures, technology, training and development, and internal and external relationship building. I look forward to the opportunity and the challenges.,” he said.

About Livingstone College

Livingstone College is a private historically black college that is secured by a strong commitment to quality instruction, academic excellence and student success. Through a Christian-based environment suitable for holistic learning, Livingstone provides excellent business, liberal arts, STEAM, teacher education and workforce development programs for students from all ethnic backgrounds designed to promote lifelong learning, and to develop student potential for leadership and service to a global community. For more information, visit www.livingstone.edu.