Quiz Bowl vie for win

SALISBURY – Hundreds of study hours and intense preparation have paid off for a team of Livingstone College scholars, who have advanced to the Sweet Sixteen Playoffs in the Honda Campus All-Star Challenge (HCASC).

Now in its 32nd season, HCASC is America’s premier academic competition between students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) through which Honda annually awards more than $350,000 in institutional grants to the participating HBCUs.

Due to the pandemic, HCASC will shift from in-person events to virtual tournaments. On March 20-21, Livingstone College will compete in the HCASC Sweet Sixteen Playoffs with the goal of advancing to the National Championship Tournament, April 17-20.

Livingstone’s team includes William Elijah Benjamin McCorn of Charlotte, a senior, majoring in sociology; Emile Delal Dogbe-Gakpetor of Accra, Ghana, a sophomore, majoring in business administration; Juliet Mwende Makena of Nairobi, Kenya, a sophomore, majoring in business administration; and Varvara Papakonstantinou of Athens, Greece, a sophomore, majoring in business administration. Dr. Da’Tarvia Arnikka Parrish, associate professor of English, will coach the team.

This is the 18th year Livingstone College has participated in the Honda Campus All-Star Challenge. The college aims to be the last team standing and win the top prize, a $75,000 institutional grant from Honda.

“Although we are experiencing unprecedented times, we are fortunate corporations such as the American Honda Motor Company found ways to continue to support our institutions. We thank Honda for this opportunity, and we thank the College Quiz Bowl Company for its commitment,” said Livingstone President, Dr. Jimmy R. Jenkins, Sr.

Established in 1989 to recognize the academic talents of HBCU students, the HCASC can be a platform to help students pursue their dreams. The HCASC is a year-round knowledge-based program that enhances educational experiences and personal development opportunities for HBCU students. The program challenges students to expand their scope of knowledge on a wide range of topics while gaining lifelong learning skills, including leadership, collaboration and sportsmanship. During games, students work together to answer questions about history, science, literature, religion, the arts and pop culture. Outside of competition, students build camaraderie, network and become friends for life.

“Honda congratulates the students from Livingstone College who demonstrate a passion for knowledge and learning that extends beyond the classroom,” said Alexandra Warnier, manager of Corporate Social Responsibility at American Honda. “For over 30 years, the Honda Campus All-Star Challenge has highlighted the academic excellence of HBCUs on a national stage. We look forward to crowning the 2021 HCASC National Champion and celebrating the achievements of these incredible students.”

The Honda Campus All-Star Challenge Sweet Sixteen Playoffs will be live-streamed on March 20-21 starting at 10 a.m. at www.HCASC.com.

About Livingstone College

Livingstone College is a private historically black college that is secured by a strong commitment to quality instruction, academic excellence and student success. Through a Christian-based environment suitable for holistic learning, Livingstone provides excellent business, liberal arts, STEAM, teacher education and workforce development programs for students from all ethnic backgrounds designed to promote lifelong learning, and to develop student potential for leadership and service to a global community. For more information, visit www.livingstone.edu.

Honda’s Three-Decade Commitment to HBCUs

For over three decades, Honda has supported the success and dreams of HBCU students through initiatives like the Honda Campus All-Star Challenge and Honda Battle of the Bands. These programs have provided unforgettable experiences and opportunities for HBCU students to create memories that will last a lifetime, including meeting and networking with their peers from other HBCU schools. Honda has impacted the lives of more than 200,000 students and awarded over $14 million in grants in support of HBCU education programs and facilities improvements.