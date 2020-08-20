Protection & Prevention Protocol

The virus spreads between people in a way similar to influenza, via respiratory droplets from coughing. The time between exposure and symptom onset is typically five days, but may range from two to fourteen days. Symptoms are most often fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Complications may include pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome. There is currently no vaccine or specific antiviral treatment, but research is ongoing. Efforts are aimed at managing symptoms and supportive therapy. Recommended preventive measures include handwashing, maintaining distance from other people (particularly those who are sick), and monitoring and self-isolation for fourteen (14) days for people who suspect they are infected.

As we seek to maintain a healthy Living Learning Community, Livingstone College is adopting the following protocols in response to The Coronavirus (COVID-19) Contagion:



I. Protection Protocol

Clean your hands often

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after you have been in a public place or after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Put distance between yourself and other people if COVID-19 is spreading in your community. This is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick.

Take steps to protect others

Cover coughs and sneezes

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, or use the inside of your elbow.

Throw used tissues in the trash.

Immediately wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, clean your hands with a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Wear a face mask if you are sick

If you are sick: You should wear a face mask when you are around other people (e.g., sharing a room or vehicle) and before you enter a healthcare provider’s office. If you are not able to wear a face mask (for example, because it causes trouble breathing), then you should do your best to cover your coughs and sneezes, and people who are caring for you should wear a face mask if they enter your room.

If you are NOT sick: You do not need to wear a face mask unless you are caring for someone who is sick (and they are not able to wear a face mask). Face masks may be in short supply and they should be saved for caregivers.

II. Prevention Protocol

In order to prevent the spread of this contagion, we are taking the following steps

Our Physical Plant Contractor (ABM) has increased disinfecting common areas on campus to include the cafeteria a minimum of 3 times daily.



Our Physical Plant Contractor (ABM) has changed the disinfectant used to include a chemical that kills 99.9% of all viruses.

We are suspending all assemblies and gatherings on the campus until further notice. And we will keep you informed as it relates to Honors Convocation and Commencement scheduled for dates in April and May

III. Personal Protocol

Faculty, Staff & Administration – Stay home if you are sick, except to get medical care.

Contact your physician to be screened for Coronavirus (COVID-19) if you have the following symptoms

A. A fever of 100.4 Fahrenheit or higher

B. Coughing

C. Shortness of breath

Livingstone College Students – If you have the aforementioned symptoms, please call 6111, and a health professional will provide you with instructions related to reporting to the Health Center for appropriate screening.

We have identified Contagion Containment areas, where individuals will be quarantined for 14-days.

IV. Positive Protocol

Due to the aggressive uncertain nature of this COVID-19 contagion, we are prepared to take the necessary steps to ensure that the academic preparation of our students will not be disrupted in the event that the Coronavirus is isolated on our campus. We have a contingency plan in place that may include closing the campus if necessary.