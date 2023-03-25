President has zero-tolerance policy for fighting

Statement by Livingstone President Dr. Anthony J. Davis:

As we reimagine Livingstone College under my administration, all students will have an opportunity to live and learn in a violent-free environment. We have instituted a zero tolerance policy, where individuals who commit and/or participate in acts of violence are required to leave our community by 9 a.m. or 5 p.m. based on the time of the infraction.

A thorough investigation will be conducted to determine the appropriate disciplinary action, which may include suspension or expulsion

As always, I am available to discuss the facts with any parent consistent with the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.