Our deepest sympathy to SAU

Oct. 16, 2020

Statement from Livingstone President regarding the passing of Dr. Irving McPhail

It is heartbreaking and shocking to hear of the passing of my colleague, Dr. Irving McPhail, the 12th president of Saint Augustine’s University in Raleigh, N.C.

Dr. McPhail was only three months into his role as president of Saint Augustine’s, but his impact in that brief amount of time will leave an indelible mark in the chronicles of that institution.

I, along with the Livingstone College Board of Trustees, faculty and staff, extend our sincere condolences to Dr. McPhail’s wife, children, family and friends, and to the campus community of St. Augustine’s University. May you all be comforted during this time of bereavement and rely on your faith for strength.

With deepest sympathy,

Jimmy R. Jenkins, Sr., Ph.D.

President