New campus pastor to bring back Wednesday assemblies

SALISBURY – Wednesday assemblies at Livingstone College will return this week with “I Need a Word Wednesday” (INAWW) under the leadership of the college’s new senior campus minister, the Rev. Lloyd Nivens IV.

The inaugural service will be held on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, during the holistic college hour between 11 a.m. and noon in Tubman Theatre and will feature the Livingstone College Gospel Choir as well as a word from Nivens.

Livingstone President Dr. Anthony J. Davis named Nivens as the new senior campus minister in March. He is an alumnus of Livingstone College, having graduated in 2017 with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. He earned a Master of Divinity from Hood Theological Seminary and is currently attending United Theological Seminary in pursuit of his Doctor of Ministry.

He is pastor of Mt. Pisgah A.M.E. Zion Church in Rockingham and chairman of the Rockingham District Budget Committee. He is also a certified alumni recruiter.

A native of Hamlet, his love for God and serving God’s people is evident through his years of service in the A.M.E. Zion Church. He accepted the call to ministry in 2013 at the age of 17 and has served in the capacity of pastor since 2015.

From his younger years, Nivens’ zeal for God was unwavering. On the local church level, he served in various capacities, most notably on his church choir. Being raised in Christian Education, he has served on every level of the Varick International Christian Youth Council of the A.M.E. Zion Church.

He lives by this saying, “If one desires to lead, they must first be willing to serve.”

“It’s my goal to serve this present age by creating a ministry environment that is authentic and relational,” Nivens said.

He enjoys traveling and shopping in his spare time.

