Nathan Currie (Class of 1999)

Vance County Schools is pleased to announce Nathan Currie as the Principal for Vance Virtual Village Academy. Mr. Currie brings a wealth of knowledge and experience, having most recently served as the Superintendent of North Carolina Cyber Academy, an independent, virtual public charter school that serves over 2,500 students in grades K-12. While there, he networked with statewide and national school leaders, policy makers and heads of schools to promote digital learning and competencies. Mr. Currie, a native of Wilmington, NC, received his Bachelor of Science from Livingstone College, his Master of Arts from University of Phoenix and is currently a High Point University Doctoral student in the School of Education. Mr. Currie has served the public schools of North Carolina for over 20 years, beginning as an elementary and middle school teacher in Rowan-Salisbury Schools, later becoming an assistant principal, principal and director of middle schools. Currie went on to serve as the Assistant Superintendent of Administration in the Rowan-Salisbury Schools and later the Executive Director of North Carolina Connections Academy, a virtual public charter school. Currie has served on YMCA Board, Community Action Agency, is a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity and enjoys playing the piano and reading. Currie believes that technology is the surest way to upward mobility and that it creates a more equitable edge in connecting students to learning. Having over 20 years of educational experience, we are confident that Mr. Currie will bring a wealth of knowledge and enthusiasm to our newest Innovative School, V3. Mr. Currie will begin his position effective August 1.