Berkeley County School District leaders announced the selection of two directors at Tuesday evening’s regular meeting of the Berkeley County Board of Education. The board voted unanimously to name Sonya Addison-Stewart Director of Career and Technical Education and Natasha Wright Director of Human Resources. Their contracts will begin July 1, 2020.

Director of Human Resources

Natasha Wright brings nearly 20 years of valuable education and work experience to her new position as Director of Human Resources. Ms. Wright received her B.A. in Elementary Education from Livingstone College and her Educational Specialist degree and a Masters in Educational Leadership from The Citadel. She also received a Masters in Philanthropy and Development from St. Mary’s University. Ms. Wright is currently working toward her Doctorate in Educational Systems and Improvement Science from Clemson University, and expects to complete that program of study in December 2020.

Ms. Wright served Berkeley County as teacher and district evaluator for eight years before joining Charleston County School District as a Coordinator of Partnerships and Projects in 2014. She returned home to BCSD in 2015 as a teacher evaluator and worked for two years supporting schools in that role until accepting the position as a Certified Employment Coordinator in 2017. Early in her career, she worked as a Special Assistant to the President at Livingstone College and as Agency Relations Director for the Lowcountry Food Bank.

“I am immensely honored and humbled to served as the new Director of Human Resources for Berkeley County School District,” Ms. Wright said. “For me, regardless of my position, it all leads back to providing excellent service because ultimately all we do either directly or indirectly impacts our students. I am excited to work along side my colleagues who share this passion.”

