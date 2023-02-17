Men’s track places second

For the first time since 2004, the Men’s Indoor Track Team placed second and was only two track points away from first place in the indoor CIAA Championship, said Coach Justin Davis.

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina – The Livingstone track and field program wrapped up the Indoor season at the CIAA Indoor Championships, highlighted by the men’s team finishing second and David Bradford being named the Championship MVP for running events.

Final Results

“I’m very proud of these ladies for going out and always competing hard. We were light in a lot of areas which sometimes makes it tough to reach that top spot but we look to keep improving our rankings each year.,” said head coach Justin Davis .

On the women’s side, Lydia Chapple finished third in the 60-meters with a time of 7:71 and eighth in the 200-meters with a time of 25.80. Chapple collected seven points toward the women’s team score.

Charity Collins took sixth in the pentathlon with 2610 points, earning three points for Livingstone.

“Our placing does not speak for the efforts that these ladies put forth. Congratulations to the top teams and congrats to all our individual ladies. We are looking forward to our Outdoor season,” said head coach Davis.

On the men’s side, Tyler Wagner took third in the 60-meters with a time of 6.96. Wagner finished fifth in the men’s 200-meters with a time of 22.90, collecting a total of 10 points between his events. Keilan Strader finished second in the 200-meters with a time of 22.47. Strader took third in the 400 meters with a time of 50.13. earning eight points for the men’s team.

David Bradford came in right behind his teammate, taking fourth with a time of 22.53. Bradford finished second in the 400-meters with a time of 49.69. Bradford took first in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.27, collecting a total of 23 points for Livingstone.

Curtxavier Fryson placed fifth in the 800-meters with a time of 1:59.88. Fryson took fourth in the mile with a time of 4:43.66

Adrian Taranto finished seventh in the 5000-meters with a time of 17:56.28. The men’s distance medley ( Adrian Taranto , Louis Gilbert , Jacob Adkins , and Curtxavier Fryson ) placed sixth with a time of 13:02.98.

The Men’s 4×400-meters (Kelian Strader, Loui Gilbert, Curtxavier Fryson , and David Bradford ) took third with a time of 3:23.65.

Jaden Jenkins finished fifth in the high jump (1.95 meters). Marcus Cook took fourth in the pole vault with a jump of 2.75 meters. Cook also placed fifth in the long jump with a jump of 6.84 meters.

Jacob Adkins finished eighth with a jump of 2.45 meters.

Jamie Mitchell finished fourth in the triple jump with a jump of 13.97 meters.

Jayden Mango took fourth in the men’s Heptathlon with a total of 3873 points.

“I am extremely proud of the men, they have had an amazing year so far and we were able to cap it off with a place on the medal stand. Last Indoor we were 4th so that is a major step in the right direction.,” said head coach Justin Davis .

“This was a very tough battle. The top five places are being decided by only 19 points which is unprecedented.”

Personal Records:

Lydia Chapple – 60-meters – 7.71) 200-meter prelims – 25.58)

Dajaneen Alejandro-Ortiz – Pentathlon – 2122 points

Tanniya Womack – 800-meters Indoor PR – 2:44.50

Jorden Geddie- 60-meters – 7.22 / 200 – 22.85

David Bradford – 200-meters – Prelims- 22.29 / 400-meter Finals 49.69 (School record)/ 60H -8.27

Keilan Strader – 400 -meter Finals 50.13

Curtxavier Fryson – Indoor 800-meters – 1:59.89/ Mile 4:43.67

Adrian Taranto – 5000-meters – 17:56.29

Marcus Cook – Long Jumps – 6.84 meters

Jaime Mitchell- Triple Jump – 13.97 meters

CIAA All-Conference Places:

Tyler Wagner -3rd -60 -meters

Keilan Strader – 2nd – 200-meters / 3rd – 400-meters

David Bradford -3rd -200-meters / 2nd – 400-meters (School Record)/ 60-meter Hurdles- 1st

4 x 400 Relay- Keilan Strader , Louis Gilbert , Curtxavier Fryson , David Bradford

Lydia Chapple – 3rd 60-meters – 7.71

School Records:

Taryn O’neal- TJ- 11.01 (PR)

“Now, we will focus our attention on getting back healthy and preparing for the Outdoor season,” said coach Davis.