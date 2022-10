Who: Salisbury Police Department (SPD) and Livingstone College

What: SPD and Livingstone College will provide an update to the criminal investigation of the incident on Livingstone’s campus on Saturday, Oct. 15.

When: Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at 1 p.m.

Where: Salisbury Police Department, 130 E. Liberty Street., Salisbury

Media contacts: City of Salisbury – Linda McElroy (704) 756-4925

Livingstone College – Kimberly Harrington (704) 371-9757