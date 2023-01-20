MBA cohort gets free laptops

Livingstone College gave away free laptops again – but this time, to a unique set of students.

The college’s inaugural Master of Business Administration program began this semester and each student in the alpha cohort received a free and new laptop computer this week.

“We wanted to provide this history-making class with some tools that will help them as they navigate their way through our inaugural MBA program,” said Livingstone President Dr. Anthony J. Davis. “We are advancing on this campus and this alpha cohort is evidence of more great things to come.”

Livingstone College received approval last year from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to offer its first graduate degree program.

The graduate business degree is specifically designed for students and professionals who desire to advance their careers in business, excel as business executives or become successful entrepreneurs. Upon completion of the MBA program, students will have increased their business knowledge; grown their professional network; and boosted their career and salary prospects.

Though the spring semester has started, interested students for the summer cohort can apply and get more information by calling the Office of Admissions at (704) 216-6001.

The MBA program will be offered on the main campus of Livingstone College at 701 W. Monroe Street Salisbury, NC. Instruction will be a 100 percent traditional face-to-face format. To accommodate family responsibilities and employment, graduate students will have the flexibility to take classes during the evenings (Monday through Thursday) with some classes also being offered on Saturday. The MBA is a 36-credit hour degree program. Students must maintain a minimum 3.0 GPA to meet graduation requirements.