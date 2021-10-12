Livingstone hosts new ‘Fridays at the Stone’ series

Everyone looks forward to Fridays, and now Livingstone College wants you to reimagine Friday mornings.

Livingstone College will host its first of a monthly series called “Fridays at the Stone,” beginning Friday, Oct. 15, at 7:30 a.m. at its School of Hospitality Management and Culinary Arts, located at 530 Jake Alexander Blvd. South.

The inaugural breakfast event series, to be held monthly in October, November, February, March and April, is sponsored by First Legacy, a division of Self-Help Credit Union.

Each hour-long program will feature three elements/speakers: A Livingstone College program spotlight; a minority local business/nonprofit spotlight; and an alumni spotlight.

Friday’s inaugural program will spotlight the college’s Evening and Weekend College with Dr. Curtis Dean, director, as speaker. Nicole Holmes Matangira of Holmes Iron and Metal will represent the minority local business; and Carmen W. Harper, director of alumni engagement and annual giving for Hood Theological Seminary, will be the featured alumni.

“Fridays at the Stone” is an intentional effort by Livingstone College to network and engage more with the community and business leaders, to facilitate relationship building and community partnerships, and to provide an opportunity for the community to learn more about Livingstone College and its programs.

The series is being spearheaded by Pete Teague, Livingstone College special assistant to the president for community development; the Office of Communications and Public Relations; and the Office of Alumni Affairs.

“At Livingstone, we have a desire and goal to be an integral part of Salisbury and Rowan County,” Teague said. “‘Fridays at the Stone’ will help us increase the local community’s awareness and knowledge of the college and alumni in the area. We also want to provide a benefit to local minority-owned businesses and some of our nonprofit organizations, who have such wonderful ministries, by giving them exposure through these gatherings. We want to strengthen our connection to the community and enhance relationships, providing value whenever and wherever we can.”

‘“Fridays at the Stone’ will prove to be engaging, informative and educational,” said Dr. State Alexander, vice president of communications and public relations. “It’s a win-win-win for Livingstone College, the community and our alumni.”

The event is free and will feature a continental breakfast served by the college’s culinary arts students.

To register, visit Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fridays-at-the-stone-tickets-183556210567 or email kharrington@livingston.edu. For more information, call (704) 216-6151.

About Livingstone College

Livingstone College is a private historically black college that is secured by a strong commitment to quality instruction, academic excellence and student success. Through a Christian-based environment suitable for holistic learning, Livingstone provides excellent business, liberal arts, STEAM, teacher education and workforce development programs for students from all ethnic backgrounds designed to promote lifelong learning, and to develop student potential for leadership and service to a global community. For more information, visit www.livingstone.edu.