Livingstone College’s Class of 1973 Raises Over $300,000 in Support of Alma Mater

The Class of 1973 of Livingstone College has raised more than $300,000 to support the institution in honor of their 50th reunion. The remarkable gift was made during Stonecoming 2023 and is expected to have a significant impact for years to come.

“We are thankful for the Class of 1973’s efforts to support the mission of Livingstone College,” said Chanel Quick, AVP of Institutional Advancement and Director of Alumni Affairs. “Their 5-year total was $305,802.31, and their gift for Stonecoming 2023 was $138,960.00. The Class of 1973 has set the bar in giving and supporting Livingstone for classes in reunion years going forward.”



The Class of 1973’s gift included an antique framed plate of the Price Building, which was presented to President Dr. Anthony J. Davis. In addition, they also played an integral role in providing Toiletry Storage Center supplies for the students, who appreciate their collaborative effort to provide them with hygienic items.



“We, the Class of 1973, are much appreciative of your support in our efforts to support Livingstone for classes in reunion years going forward,” said Jackie Astrop, a member of the Class of 1973. Senior Bishop Kenneth Monroe, the Convocation keynote speaker, was a Golden Graduate of Livingstone College. The Class of 1973’s remarkable gift will undoubtedly inspire future generations of alumni to give back and support their alma mater.