Livingstone College thanks Larry Sommerville for his generous contribution to our Study Abroad Program.

Salisbury, NC – Livingstone College sincerely thanks Mr. Larry Sommerville for his generous contribution to the college’s study abroad program. Mr. Sommerville’s dedication to fostering global education has significantly impacted the opportunities available to Livingstone’s students.

Thanks to Mr. Sommerville’s commitment to supporting international experiences, aspiring students can broaden their horizons, engage with diverse cultures, and gain valuable insights that will undoubtedly shape their academic and personal growth. Mr. Sommerville’s philanthropic spirit has facilitated the pursuit of knowledge and contributed to the development of globally-minded individuals who will undoubtedly make meaningful contributions to society.

“We are proud to acknowledge Mr. Sommerville’s invaluable support, and we look forward to continuing to provide transformative study abroad experiences to our students, thanks to the generosity and vision of individuals like him,” stated Dr. Nisha Singh, Chair of the Department of Business and Computer Information Systems.

Livingstone College’s study abroad program allows students to travel and study in different parts of the world, including Africa, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The program enables students to experience different cultures, learn new languages, and develop a global perspective while earning academic credits.

“We are grateful to Mr. Sommerville for his unwavering commitment to advancing global education at Livingstone College,” added Dr. Singh.

Livingstone College invites its community to express their deepest gratitude to Mr. Larry Sommerville for his generosity and vision in supporting global education.

For further information, please get in touch with Dr. Nisha Singh at nsingh@livingstone.edu.