Livingstone College Students Learn from Leading Business Executives in Real-World Experience

Livingstone College students had a unique opportunity to learn from a successful business executive on March 14. Led by Dr. Nisha Singh, Professor and Chair of the Department of Business & Entrepreneurship, and Mr. Pete Teague, Special Assistant to the President for Community Development, the students gained valuable insights from Nick Means, a Vice President and Community Banking Officer at Farmers & Merchants Bank in Salisbury, NC.

As part of the Risk Management Association’s Credit Essentials Certificate class, offered in partnership with the North Carolina Bankers Association to select HBCUs in N.C., the students had the chance to get up close and personal with Means. He shared the secrets to his success and the sacrifices he’s made to build a thriving career as a business executive.

Means drew from his professional career, his time as an all-around athlete at Thomasville High School, and his record-setting football career at Catawba College (where he’s in the Athletics Hall of Fame) to emphasize the relevance of his lessons to the students’ future careers.

During the session, Means stressed what it takes to be successful, including recognizing opportunities when they present themselves, being prepared when they do, and continuing to sharpen one’s talent and skills to take full advantage. Students asked questions and discovered the personal and business lessons Means has learned – sometimes the hard way, and the tremendous sense of fulfillment he gets from helping others reach for and achieve their financial dreams.

This real-world learning experience was a phenomenal opportunity for Livingstone College students, providing them with insights and knowledge to help them in their future careers.

This story was contributed by Nisha Singh, Ph.D., Interim Dean & Professor, The George E. Battle School of Business Innovation and Entrepreneurship and Chair, Department of Business and Computer Information Systems.

