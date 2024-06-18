Livingstone College Student accepts internship with North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS)

June 18, 2024, Salisbury, NC — Breyanna Rhodes, a Livingston College student, has accepted an internship with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) as part of the department’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs) Internship Program. This paid summer internship is a component of the department’s workforce development initiative to build a strong and inclusive workforce by increasing the number of human services professionals to provide for the growing number of residents in North Carolina.

“We are looking toward the future in NCDHHS by building a strong and inclusive workforce that supports all North Carolinians,” said NCDHHS Secretary Kody H. Kinsley. “We genuinely applaud each of these young professionals for their assistance in helping NCDHHS protect the health, safety, and well-being of the people in our communities now and into the future.”

Breyanna will work on a project with NCDHHS’ Division of Public Health. The internship will last 10 weeks and include work in the assigned project area, seminars, presentation practice, and an immersion event at the end of the experience.

“NCDHHS is now in its 6th Cohort of HBCU/MSI Change Champion Interns, connecting with over 150 students since 2022. We are creating a strong and inclusive workforce by building a pipeline to the public health and human services professions for this generation,” said Angela Bryant, NCDHHS’ Assistant Secretary for the Health Equity Portfolio. “NCDHHS is excited that Breyanna has chosen to join 41 other graduate and undergraduate interns to help build the workforce needed to improve the health, safety, and well-being of all North Carolinians.”

