Livingstone College Professor Selected as Scholar-in-Residence at Oxford Summer Institute

Dr. Da’Tarvia A. Parrish of the department of history and political science at Livingstone College was selected as a Scholar-in-Residence at the University of Oxford’s Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy. This interdisciplinary program aims to examine socio-economic, political, historical and cultural processes, in the age of globalization, that impacts notions of antisemitism, with the ultimate goal of developing antisemitism studies as a recognized academic discipline. Under the guidance of leading international academics, Scholars-in-Residence are required to develop a course syllabus and curriculum in the interdisciplinary study of critical contemporary antisemitism. While considering the program’s goals, Parrish said, “2020 has demonstrated the necessity of the mosaic world to yield to diversity, equity, and inclusion; for the human race cannot withstand the chastisement of its lacking. As narratives are constructed to convey and combat the times, successful authorial perspectives must center organic culture, and interrelate ethics and freedom as central elements of the narrative; to reclaim, reinvent and even, transmogrify humanity. What better place to start than an HBCU classroom?”

Intended for professors with full-time college or university positions from across the globe, this international program aims to create a space for issues of antisemitism at a high level of scholarship. The course syllabus and curriculum is to be taught at the Scholar-in-Residence’s home institution for course credit, on at least two occasions, upon completion of the program. “As I journey into this opportunity, I aim to engage with the central purpose of producing curriculum that evolves in redemptive projects tugging audiences to reconsider their deepest held convictions, in an effort to promote democracy and human rights. I presume to share in discursive musings and academic discourse reinforcing education, empowerment, revolution, and even – spiritual transcendence” said Parrish.

As the ISGAP-Oxford Summer Institute was originally scheduled to take place from August 9 -20, 2020 at Pembroke College in Oxford, England, due to COVID-19 and the international lockdown, the 2020 Summer Institute will take place online in an intense one-week workshop from August 9 -13, and scholars will travel to Oxford in 2021.

Dr. Parrish’s accolades includes several prestigious diversity and inclusion recognitions as she is a recent honoree of the International Ministers and Lay Association of the A.M.E. Zion Church’s Young, Gifted, and Black Award, and has earned several academic grant awards to include the National Endowment for the Humanities, the National Endowment of the Arts, and the United Negro College Fund Teaching and Learning Institute.