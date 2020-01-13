Livingstone alumna wins Chamber small business award

The new year is off to a great start for one Livingstone College alum.

NSC Behavioral Concepts Inc., owned by Dr. Nicole Sherrill-Corry, a 2003 graduate of Livingstone College, was the 2020 recipient of the Chamber Champion Small Business Award.

The award was presented at the 94th annual Rowan County Chamber of Commerce Gala held Jan. 9 at the West End Plaza.

NSC Behavioral Concepts began as a one-person shop in 2015, providing quality care for those living with critical mental health and substance abuse issues. The company now employs more than 50 employees and provides peer support services, substance abuse intensive outpatient services and counseling, according to its website.

Livingstone President Dr. Jimmy R. Jenkins, Sr., said accomplishments from alumni such as Dr. Sherrill-Corry validates the mission of our institution and offers hope to students that success is attainable.

Dr. Sherrill-Corry serves as a great example of leadership and business success in this community and “we are proud she is a Blue Bear,” Jenkins said.