LC wins $30K for podcast cafe

Livingstone College has won $30,000 in the Home Depot’s Retool Your School Program, which will be used to build a podcast café and upgrade its game room.

The Home Depot Retool Your School Program strives to give back to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) what they have so generously given to their communities: a strong foundation, renewed purpose and distinctive character.

This year, Home Depot deepened its commitment to HBCUs by increasing its support by $1 million in campus improvement grants across 30 schools. The grants, ranging from $20,000 to $75,000, are awarded based on consumer voting.

Livingstone will use its $30,000 to repurpose its existing game room, located on the first floor of the Walls Center, into a Podcast Café and Game Room that would benefit students and serve the community.

The Podcast Café will include three sound-proof podcast cubicles and a control room within a space separate from the main game room area. Each cubicle will be outfitted with a podcast microphone, and audio and video components for broadcasting. The main game room will be reconfigured to include a stage for performances and small events. The game room will also feature lounge seating, a pool table and an air hockey table.

“Podcasts are rising in popularity as a simple way to communicate to the masses,” said Dr. Orlando Lewis, vice president of student affairs. “This project would provide a professional venue for amateur and expert podcasters. It will also provide students a platform for self-expressions lending to improved mental and behavioral well-being.”

Anthony Brown, student activities director, led the college’s Retool Your School campaign with the help of the Division of Student Affairs, alumni affairs, the student body and the student Retool Your School team, which put in tireless efforts to get students, faculty, staff, alumni and the community to participate in unlimited voting.

“I believe that anything is possible to achieve at Livingstone College. With a sprinkle of love from our alumni, strength from our community partners and support of our student body, we will meet every goal,” Brown said. “I feel so blessed to be a part of the Home Depot Retool Your School winning circle again. Livingstone College, we did it!”

This is the second win for Livingstone College in the Home Depot Retool Your School Campaign. The college won $30,000 in 2018, in which it used the money to upgrade its outdoor pavilion area.