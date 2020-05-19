LC to host virtual open house

SALISBURY – Livingstone College will host a virtual Open House May 21 via its official YouTube page.

The college’s spring Open House in April was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The virtual Open House is from 1-3 p.m. May 21 and will feature opening remarks by President Dr. Jimmy R. Jenkins, Sr., as well as information from financial aid, residence life, student activities, health services, athletics, band and Summer Bridge Program representatives.

The speakers will accept questions via YouTube’s chat on the day of the event, or students and parents can submit questions in advance by emailing them to admissions@livingstone.edu.

While the on-campus Open House affords students an up close and personal experience of Livingstone College, this abbreviated virtual event is designed to offer a snapshot of campus life, provide important information regarding the fall semester, and answer parents and students’ questions, said Dr. Tony Baldwin, enrollment manager and associate vice president for the operations of student affairs.

“Our Office of Communications has created an immersive virtual tour for students and parents that allows them to feel as if they are on campus in lieu of onsite visits,” Baldwin said. “We have to adapt to the times and today, virtual meetings and tours are the safest way to conduct business due to social distance practices.”

The virtual tour can be found here: Livingstone Admissions.

No registration is required for the Open House. Students and parents can simply tune in at 1 p.m. May 21 on Livingstone’s official YouTube page found here: Livingstone College YouTube.

About Livingstone College

Livingstone College is a private historically black college that is secured by a strong commitment to quality instruction, academic excellence and student success. Through a Christian-based environment suitable for holistic learning, Livingstone provides excellent business, liberal arts, STEAM, teacher education and workforce development programs for students from all ethnic backgrounds designed to promote lifelong learning, and to develop student potential for leadership and service to a global community. For more information, visit www.livingstone.edu.