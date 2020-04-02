LC mourns death of ‘Gus’ Jones

April 2, 2020

To All Faculty, Staff, and Students,

On yesterday, we were profoundly saddened to learn of the passing of a distinguished Livingstone College alumnus, colleague and friend. Mr. Augustus Jones, Sr. transitioned April 1, 2020, into the loving arms of almighty God, following a brief illness. “Gus, as he was affectionately called, is the husband of Mrs. Stephanie Jones, director of the Livingstone College Holistic College and Success Center.

Mr. Jones’ love for and devotion to his alma mater was demonstrated throughout his lifetime in varied and significant ways. Mr. Jones served on the Livingstone College Board of Trustees, was a member of the selection committee for the Livingstone College Athletic Hall of Fame and was a former president of the Livingstone College National Alumni Association. Most recently, he worked as director of the Reading Center, where his quiet calm and larger-than-life presence was sought after and appreciated by the students in his charge.

Please join us in fervent prayers for Mrs. Jones and the Jones family as well as the entire Livingstone College family as we grieve his loss and celebrate a purpose-driven life well lived. Even as we grieve – as Gus would remind us, “All things considered” – we thank God for Gus Jones, his leadership, his work, his love for his wife and family, his dedication to Livingstone College and his Love for the Lord.

In the coming days, we will inform you of ways in which you can express your love and offer condolences to his family.

My prayer is that our strong faith will sustain us all during these disturbing times.

Respectfully,

Jimmy R. Jenkins, Sr., Ph.D.

President