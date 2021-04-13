LC event switches to Pfizer

SALISBURY – Livingstone College announced Tuesday it will move forward with its scheduled vaccine event “In Your Spot – Get Your Shot” on Saturday, April 17, from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the New Trent Gymnasium on its campus but with a different vaccine.

The Rowan County Health Department will supply 12 vaccinators who will administer 500 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine. A second clinic will be held on Saturday, May 8, to administer the second dose. This change was necessary after the CDC and FDA announced they were pausing the use of the popular one dose, one shot Johnson and Johnson, vaccine.

This vaccine event is in partnership with the Rowan County Health Department and Rowan County Emergency Services, and is open to all students, faculty and staff at Livingstone, as well as members of the community at large.

“This remains an unprecedented opportunity and will enable Livingstone to provide vaccine access to our campus community including students, faculty and staff, while assisting the Rowan County Health Department in reaching historically marginalized populations in our surrounding community. We are fortunate that 500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were available and secured in support of this effort,” said Dr. Anthony J. Davis, Livingstone’s senior vice president, chief operating officer and COVID-19 Task Force chair.

“We are proud to partner with Livingstone College to ‘Conquer COVID-19.’ This event is an essential part of efforts to make sure everyone has access to a vaccine. We encourage everyone to get vaccinated to protect our families and our community to ensure we can get back to normal,” said Alyssa Harris, interim Rowan County health director.

Those interested in getting their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine should make an appointment by calling (980) 432-1800 and choosing Option 1; or register on Eventbrite by clicking this link: In your spot to get your shot. However, walk-ins will be allowed in between appointments.

Parking for the vaccination event will be permitted in designated lots off the main campus with attendants directing traffic. Golf carts will be provided to shuttle registrants from the main gate to the check-in tent next to the gymnasium. Registrants should then enter the gym and follow instructions provided by volunteers.

All shots will be provided inside the gymnasium within private cubicles.

“The best protection we have against COVID-19 is the vaccination,” said Livingstone President Dr. Jimmy R. Jenkins, Sr. “In order for us to return to some resemblance of normalcy and to lessen some of the restrictions we currently have in place, we are strongly encouraging all of our students, faculty and staff to secure your spot to get your shot.”

Livingstone College has implemented eight protocols to mitigate the virus. Its testing protocol for this semester was increased to every two weeks versus every four weeks last semester, and is performed by Ottendorf Laboratories of Gastonia, in which Livingstone has a majority ownership.