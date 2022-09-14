LC collecting water this week for Jackson, Miss.

Livingstone College has partnered with NC Black Voters Matter to help address the water crisis in Jackson, Miss.

Livingstone is one of four water collection hubs for NC Black Voters Matter this week. The nonprofit organization has collaborated with three other historically black colleges and universities in the state (Elizabeth City State, Winston-Salem State and N.C. A&T State universities) to collect water for the 150,000 residents of Jackson, Miss.

The city has been without safe drinking water after a historic storm in late August coupled with an aging water system damaged its drinking water treatment plant.

“I always say that love is an action word,” said Livingstone College President Dr. Jimmy R. Jenkins, Sr. “These are our neighbors according to our biblical teaching and they need our action. Everyone should have access to clean drinking water.”

In a memo to faculty and staff, Jenkins said, “We are asking every Livingstone College student, faculty, and staff to join this critical effort by donating at least one case of bottled water, but you are encouraged to donate many more,” he said. “This water collection initiative is well aligned with our Holistic Learning Model of social responsibility, political action and health.”

NC Black Voters Matter will pick up the Livingstone water donations on Friday, September 16, between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Mean Mug Coffee will also be on campus during these hours with a morning beverage for the first 250 people donating a case of water, compliments of Livingstone College.

Donations are also being accepted before Friday. Drop off your water donations this week and Friday at the W.J. Walls Center, 800 W. Thomas Street (follow the ramp from the Thomas Street side of the Walls Center) between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

“Spread the word to your family, friends, churches and organizations so that we can help our neighbors in Jackson, Miss.,” Jenkins said.

About Livingstone College

