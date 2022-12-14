LC awarded Carolina Farm Credit grant

Carolina Farm Credit is digging in to help Livingstone College’s farm.

The financial farm cooperative presented a $5,000 grant to Livingstone on Tuesday that will be used to help buy equipment for the college’s farm.

“The company’s focus has been on HBCUs (historically black colleges and universities),” said James Taylor, senior vice president of Carolina Farm Credit. He said with Salisbury being his hometown, he wanted to ensure Livingstone College was aware of the grant opportunity.

Taylor reached out to Pete Teague, special assistant to the president for community development and interim vice president of Institutional Advancement at Livingstone College, to plant the seed – and the rest is harvest.

“We’re excited to be here,” said Carrie Barnhardt of Carolina Farm Credit. “This is a great opportunity to keep funds local; to help pursue agriculture within the local community; and for folks to see the importance of agriculture.”

“We have some great things coming so we want to keep you abreast of what we’re doing,” said Livingstone President Dr. Anthony J. Davis at the check presentation. “There will be a number of expanded ways to partner with Livingstone College. Agriculture is a big push on this campus under my leadership and the best is yet to come.”

Teague provided a brief update on the farm, located at 1300 Locke Street. Electricity has been connected to the property and the college is awaiting certain permitting from the City of Salisbury. Some equipment has been purchased and will eventually be stored on site.