Lamar Campbell to present at Worship Institute Saturday

SALISBURY – For the first time in recent history, Livingstone College, a historic black college founded by the A.M.E. Zion Church, will host a Worship Institute.

The event will be held on Saturday, April 22, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., at the Walls Center Chapel, 800 W. Thomas Street, Salisbury, on the campus of Livingstone College. The program is cosponsored by Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church, Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church and Moore’s Chapel AME Zion Church, all of Salisbury.

The various sessions will include the following topics and presenters:

What Worship Is – by Pastor Christopher Gray, director of the Livingstone College Gospel Choir, from 9:30-10:30 a.m.;

What Worship Does – by Dr. Will Harris, minister of music at Lewis Chapel Baptist Church in Fayetteville, from 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.; and

What God wants to do with you in Worship – featuring gospel recording artist Lamar Campbell, minister of music at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church in Indianapolis, Ind.

Campbell was born and raised in Indianapolis, where he was active in the church and musically gifted from an early age. Playing piano in his home church from the age of eight, he became the music director of a church when he was only 15 years old.

After graduating from high school, Campbell pursued studies in several different areas in search of a vocation before feeling a call to the music ministry as his God-appointed career. He studied music at the Jordan Music College at Butler University in Indianapolis before founding his first group in the late 1980’s, known then as Lamar Campbell & Praise. That ensemble released a major-label album two years later that performed moderately well nationally, yielding a major hit titled, “This Debt of Love I Owe.”

That group disbanded in 1992 and he formed Lamar Campbell & Spirit of Praise. His song, “More than Anything” is translated into seven different languages.

Harris is a singer, songwriter, recording artist and workshop clinician. A native of Oxford, Miss., he began singing and playing music in church at an early age. He is the CEO of Sirrah Lee Music Group, LLC, a music consulting business that houses his private voice and piano school, and his award-winning recording choir, “Will Harris and Friends.”

Pastor and professor, Gray released a single in 2021 titled, “Exalt,” that is available on all digital platforms with the Livingstone College Gospel Choir. Under his leadership, the choir has also performed with Grammy-award winning artists such as Fred Hammond, Donnie McClurkin, Erica Campbell and James Fortune.

The worship institute will include a continental breakfast at 8 a.m. and lunch from 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Want to participate?

There are spots still available for the worship institute. Cost is $25 per person. If you’re interested, email Rosalind Mitchell at rmitchell@livingstone.edu or call (704) 216-5809.

