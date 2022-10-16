Joint media statement on shooting

Joint media statement from Livingstone College and Salisbury Police Depot on shooting incident

Salisbury Police Department: Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Livingstone College family, and the victims of the incident that occurred on campus late yesterday evening. Although the Salisbury Police Department is still very early in its investigation, additional information is being made available by law enforcement.

An altercation occurred on the campus of Livingstone College last night during its homecoming concert. During the altercation, a person, who is not a student of Livingstone College, fired one or more shots. The investigation up to this point indicates that there was no exchange of gunfire by those involved in the altercation contrary to earlier rumors.

Salisbury Police Department is still investigating the incident and is devoting additional resources to solving this crime.

The City of Salisbury continues to coordinate and work closely with Dr. Anthony Davis and the entire staff at Livingstone College. We appreciate his leadership, patience and full cooperation with law enforcement through this difficult situation.

Livingstone College President Dr. Anthony J. Davis: Our priority is and remains to ensure the mental wellness of our students and to evaluate our public safety measures to create a safe, living, learning and working environment. I am saddened because our students, alumni, family and friends were exposed to this senseless act of violence. We are working collaboratively with our local law enforcement agencies as they are conducting a thorough investigation. Please pray for us in the coming days and weeks ahead.