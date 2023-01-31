Jamal Bryant is Founder’s Day speaker

SALISBURY – Popular civil right activist and pastor, Dr. Jamal-Harrison Bryant, is the keynote speaker for Livingstone College’s Annual Founder’s Day program at 10 a.m. on Feb. 10 at Varick Auditorium, located on its campus.

Founder’s Day celebrates the founder and first president of Livingstone College, Dr. Joseph Charles Price, and is the first formal convocation of the new year.

Bryant has served as pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia, Ga., since December 2018. His ministry is described as one that combines sound Biblical teaching, business acumen and political insight to propel the body of Christ to action and greater levels of faith.

Since his youth, Bryant has prevailed against the odds, rising from earning a G.E.D. to his Ph.D. Prior to pastoring, he served as the national youth and college director of the NAACP for six years, where he helped to mobilize more than 70,000 youth worldwide in non-violent campaigns.

A third-generation minister, Bryant was the founding pastor of Empowerment Temple A.M.E. Church in Baltimore, Md., acclaimed as the fastest-growing African Methodist Episcopal church in the denomination’s 200-year history.

With an undeniable gift to bridge generations from the Civil Rights Movement to the Black Lives Matter era, Bryant incites change in the faith community. His ability to reach across social, economic and political barriers has helped people to not only experience the life-changing gospel of Jesus Christ, but to activate success in their everyday lives.

Bryant is a graduate of a historic black college, having received his bachelor’s degree from Morehouse College in Atlanta. He earned his Master of Divinity degree from Duke University and has studied at Oxford University in Great Britain. He received his doctorate from The Graduate Theological Foundation.

“Dr. Jamal-Harrison Bryant is one of the most prolific voices of our day who speaks truth to power and power to purpose,” said Livingstone President Dr. Anthony J. Davis. “I’m excited that he will be my first Founder’s Day speaker as president.”

Descendants of Dr. Price are expected to be on the program as well. A ceremonial march from Varick Auditorium to the Price Mausoleum on campus will follow the program where a new wreath will be placed.

During Price’s 10 years as Livingstone’s founding president, the college built a grammar school (preparatory school); Ballard Hall was constructed; Dodge Hall was completed; and classical and theological classes were added.

About Livingstone College

Livingstone College is a private historically black college that is secured by a strong commitment to quality instruction, academic excellence and student success. Through a Christian-based environment suitable for holistic learning, Livingstone provides excellent business, liberal arts, STEAM, teacher education and workforce development programs for students from all ethnic backgrounds designed to promote lifelong learning, and to develop student potential for leadership and service to a global community. For more information, visit www.livingstone.edu.