In-person Open House is Monday

Livingstone College will host its first in-person Open House since the pandemic on Monday, March 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Open House is an opportunity for perspective students to experience Livingstone College in action i.e., its classrooms, cafeteria, student body, student activities and the like.

The theme for this year’s in-person event is “Field Trip.” Since it will be held during a school day, students will be bused to the college campus. But the event is still open and walk-ins will be accepted as well.

The program will begin at 8:30 a.m. with check-in, followed by a kickoff featuring the Livingstone College Blue Thunder Marching Band and cheerleaders at 9:30 a.m.

At 9:45 a.m., the admissions team will be introduced, followed by an introduction of Livingstone College’s 13th President Dr. Anthony J. Davis.

Also on the program are the gospel choir, athletics, student affairs and the Royal Court, which includes the queens and kings of Livingstone.

There will be department overviews for academic affairs, student affairs, financial aid, registrar, retention and student accounts.

Lunch and tours will be held from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

“The Livingstone College experience is like no other. You truly will have the opportunity to take full advantage of your college experience here at the ‘Stone,” said Dr. Wilbur Lucas, associate vice president of Enrollment Management. “With the hard work of our faculty and staff, we work diligently to connect with the students to assure their path here at Livingstone College is tailored for their success on campus and post-graduation.”

During Open House, Admissions will be conducting on-site admissions and awarding scholarships for GPAs ranging from 2.5 to 4.0.

This will also be the first open house under the administration of Davis and under the leadership of the new Vice President of Enrollment, Anthony Books. Brooks returned to Livingstone College after 17 years, when he served as assistant vice president for enrollment management and strategic planning from 2001-2005.

“Livingstone College is spiraling upward and becoming a premier higher education institution,” Brooks said. “Our new admission team is full of energy and enthusiasm that will definitely be tied to our actions and recruitment on and off campus,” Brooks said.

Want to come?

To register for open house, click this link: Livingstone College Open House • RSVPify