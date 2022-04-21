HBCU Night with Cannon Ballers Saturday

President to throw out ceremonial first pitch

SALISBURY – It’s HBCU Night with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers this weekend.

Join Livingstone College and other HBCUs at the Atrium Health Ball Park, located at 210 Oak Avenue, Kannapolis, on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, a minor league baseball team based in Kannapolis, will take on Fredericksburg with post game fireworks.

Livingstone College’s Blue Thunder Marching Band will perform pre-game and play the National Anthem. The college’s admissions team will be on hand ready to admit students to college on the spot. Livingstone’s Divine 9 will participate as well.

Livingstone President Dr. Jimmy R. Jenkins will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at about 6:15 p.m.

The first 100 fans wearing any HBCU gear or swag will receive a free, gift bag.

High school students who bring their transcripts will receive free admission into the game.

HBCU Night is a part of the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers’ community-focused nights’ series for the 2022 season. The night will highlight the impact of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. High school students will also have the opportunity to meet with admissions representatives from Johnson C. Smith University and Winston-Salem State University.

“We are leveraging America’s favorite pastime – baseball – to promote diversity in Rowan County and the region,” said Dr. Anthony J. Davis, Livingstone College’s senior vice president and chief operating officer.

A limited amount of complimentary tickets is available to faculty, staff and students. Faculty and staff may pick up tickets between 10 a.m. and noon in the Hilliard Room of the Hood Building. Students should see Anthony Brown, student activities director, for tickets.