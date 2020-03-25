Graduation moved to December

SALISBURY – Livingstone College announced today that it was postponing its May commencement ceremony to December due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control forecasted that this COVID-19 pandemic may not abate for months to come. Measures designed to slow and arrest this virus could escalate to a public, mandatory quarantine.

“With all of the uncertainties, we have decided, in concert with our other institutions of higher education, to postpone commencement, which was scheduled for Saturday, May 2, 2020, until December 2020,” said Livingstone President Dr. Jimmy R. Jenkins, Sr.

Livingstone started holding winter commencement ceremonies in 2014. Combining the May and December commencements seemed the best option that afforded the May graduates an opportunity to participate in a ceremony within the same year of their graduation.

To stay up-to-date with news and events of Livingstone College, please visit our website at www.livingstone.edu and on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @Livingstone1879.

About Livingstone College

Livingstone College is a private historically black college that is secured by a strong commitment to quality instruction, academic excellence and student success. Through a Christian-based environment suitable for holistic learning, Livingstone provides excellent business, liberal arts, STEAM, teacher education and workforce development programs for students from all ethnic backgrounds designed to promote lifelong learning, and to develop student potential for leadership and service to a global community. For more information, visit www.livingstone.edu.