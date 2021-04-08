Get in spot to get your shot

Livingstone College hosts ‘In your spot – get your shot’ vaccine event for campus and community

SALISBURY – Livingstone College, in partnership with the Rowan County Health Department and Rowan County Emergency Services, will hold a vaccination clinic on its campus next weekend to provide protection against the coronavirus to its campus and community at large.

The Livingstone College “In Your Spot – Get Your Shot” Vaccination Event will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 17, at the Livingstone College New Trent Gymnasium.

The clinic is open to all students, faculty and staff at Livingstone, as well as members of the community.

The Rowan County Health Department will supply 12 vaccinators who will administer 800 doses of the popular one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

“This unprecedented opportunity will enable Livingstone to provide vaccine access to our campus community including students, faculty and staff, while assisting the Rowan County Health Department in reaching historically marginalized populations in our surrounding community. It’s all about access,” said Dr. Anthony J. Davis, Livingstone’s senior vice president, chief operating officer COVID-19 Task Force chair.

“We are proud to partner with Livingstone College to ‘Conquer COVID-19.’ This event is an essential part of efforts to make sure everyone has access to a vaccine. We encourage everyone to get vaccinated to protect our families and our community to ensure we can get back to normal,” said Alyssa Harris, interim Rowan County health director.

Those interested in getting the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine should make an appointment by calling (980) 432-1800 and choosing Option 1; or register on Eventbrite by clicking this link: In your spot to get your shot. However, walk-ins will be allowed in between appointments.

Parking for the vaccination event will be permitted in designated lots off the main campus with attendants directing traffic. Golf carts will be provided to shuttle registrants from the main gate to the check-in tent next to the gymnasium. Registrants should then enter the gym and follow instructions provided by volunteers.

All shots will be provided inside the gymnasium within private cubicles.

“The best protection we have against COVID-19 is the vaccination,” said Livingstone President Dr. Jimmy R. Jenkins, Sr. “In order for us to return to some resemblance of normalcy and to lessen some of the restrictions we currently have in place, we are strongly encouraging all of our students, faculty and staff to secure your spot to get your shot.”

Livingstone College has implemented eight protocols to mitigate the virus. Its testing protocol for this semester was increased to every two weeks versus every four weeks last semester, and is performed by Ottendorf Laboratories of Gastonia, in which Livingstone has a majority ownership.