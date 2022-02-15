‘Fridays at the Stone’ returns this Friday

Livingstone College will host is third installment of ‘Fridays at the Stone’ on Feb. 18 at its School of Hospitality Management and Culinary Arts, 530 Jake Alexander Blvd., South.

Networking begins at 7:15 a.m., followed by an hour-long program that starts promptly at 7:30 a.m.

Each program features three elements: A Livingstone College program spotlight; a minority local business/nonprofit spotlight; and an alumni spotlight.

The February program will spotlight the college’s Department of Sport Management, Hospitality Management and Culinary Arts, featuring Dr. Charles Crowley, associate professor and department chair. Under Crowley’s leadership, a delegation of Livingstone students has participated in the past three Super Bowls for experiential learning.

The business spotlight is Harry McLaughlin of McLaughlin’s Grocery, located directly across the street from Livingstone’s main campus. He is also a new member of the Salisbury City Council.

The alumni spotlight will feature Dr. Bryant and Kay Wright Norman, both 1964 graduates of Livingstone College. Dr. Bryant Norman is a retired dentist and his wife, Kay Norman, is a former educator and music teacher, who served many years on the Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education.

“Fridays at the Stone” is an intentional effort by Livingstone College to network and engage more with the community and business leaders, to facilitate relationship building and community partnerships, and to provide an opportunity for the community to learn more about Livingstone College and its programs.

The series is spearheaded by Pete Teague, Livingstone College special assistant to the president for community development; the Office of Communications and Public Relations; and the Office of Alumni Affairs.

Livingstone began the series in October, with the final two scheduled for March and April. The inaugural breakfast event series is sponsored by First Legacy, a division of Self-Help Credit Union.

The event is free and will feature a continental breakfast served by the college’s culinary arts students.

To register, visit Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fridays-at-the-stone-tickets-266367932657 or email livingstone1879@gmail.com. For more information, call (704) 216-6151.