Fridays at the Stone returns Sept. 16

Livingstone College has scheduled its second season of Fridays at the Stone, beginning Friday, Sept. 16.

The breakfast event begins at 7:15 a.m. with networking, followed by a one-hour program starting at 7:30 a.m. promptly at the Livingstone College School of Hospitality Management and Culinary Arts, located at 530 Jake Alexander Blvd. South.

Each program typically features three elements/speakers: a Livingstone College program spotlight; a minority local business/nonprofit spotlight; and an alumni spotlight.

The first program in this series will highlight the college’s athletics department, featuring athletic director Lamonte Massie-Sampson as speaker. The business spotlight will be John J. Melton, the new executive director of the Salisbury VA Medical Center.

“Fridays at the Stone” is an intentional effort by Livingstone College to network and engage more with the community and business leaders, to facilitate relationship building and community partnerships, and to provide an opportunity for the community to learn more about Livingstone College and its programs.

The series is spearheaded by Pete Teague, Livingstone College special assistant to the president for community development; the Office of Communications and Public Relations; and the Office of Alumni Affairs.

“We are so pleased to resume the series of Friday at the Stone. These gatherings are designed to strengthen the connection between Livingstone College and the Salisbury/Rowan community,” said Teague. “We were overjoyed with the first year. The attendance grew steadily, and we frequently heard the question, ‘When is the next one?’ The inaugural series exceeded our expectations, and we are looking forward to even better results in year two.”

The first series began in October 2021 and ended in April 2022.

The event is free and will feature a continental breakfast served by the college’s culinary arts students.

To register, visit Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fridays-at-the-stone-tickets-418119144617

or email kharrington@livingston.edu. For more information, call (704) 216-6151.

About Livingstone College

Livingstone College is a private historically black college that is secured by a strong commitment to quality instruction, academic excellence and student success. Through a Christian-based environment suitable for holistic learning, Livingstone provides excellent business, liberal arts, STEAM, teacher education and workforce development programs for students from all ethnic backgrounds designed to promote lifelong learning, and to develop student potential for leadership and service to a global community. For more information, visit www.livingstone.edu.